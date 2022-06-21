Pet Shop Boys spotted in popular Kinsale pub

Superstar duo the Pet Shop Boys were spotted in Kinsale today, making a quick pit stop for a pint of plain ahead of their Live at the Marquee gig tomorrow night.

The English synth-pop duo shared an Instagram post from earlier today, “Cheers!”-ing a drink outside the popular Spaniard Inn in Kinsale, as they take in the sights of Cork on their day off.

We’ll forgive lead vocalist Neil Tennant for choosing a Guinness in the homeland of Beamish and Murphy’s, as the video posted features Tennant taking his first sup of a pint outside the iconic Inn’s yellow walls, to the tune of one of the Pet Shop Boys’ own tracks.

A Spaniard staff member confirmed the band were in the popular bar and restaurant earlier today, and said they were "fabulous" and absolute “gentlemen”.

An earlier Instagram post from the Pet Shop Boys revealed it’s their first visit to the Rebel County, but they said it “looks beautiful”.

Vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe are set to rock the Marquee tent tomorrow night from 8pm, as part of their greatest hits tour, The Dreamworld, before heading on to London and Glastonbury later this week.

The tour coincides with the release of the iconic duo’s brand new single Dreamland, featuring London pop-makers Years & Years.

The pair are revered as one of the most successful in pop music. Since 1986, they have had 39 top thirty singles in the UK including four number ones: West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on My Mind and Heart.