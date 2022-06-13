Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 20:43

Summer Show returns to Cork Showgrounds

Upwards of 50,000 visitors are expected at the two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.
Mayor of the County of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, Munster Agricultural Society president Robert Harkin, and Cork County Council economic development and tourism director of service Sharon Corcoran with puppies Tom and Jerry as final preparations get under way for the Cork Summer Show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday June 18-19 after a two year absence due to the pandemic. Picture Tony O’Connell

Echo reporter

CORK Summer Show will return to the Cork Showgrounds this weekend following a two-year absence.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan welcomed the return of the much-loved event.

“Cork County Council’s lead sponsorship of the Cork Summer Show has been in place since 2015 and is a partnership between two organisations who champion the best of Cork,” she said.

“Visitors can discover just how many services are provided by Cork County Council, from our lifeguards to our libraries, while also discovering everything that we as a council aim to promote through the great food, music, farming heritage, and innovation that makes Cork county truly unique. 

"I would like to encourage everyone to pay a visit to the show and savour for themselves the very best that Cork has to offer.”

Over 200 traders from all over Ireland have booked space in the trade zone, which will feature food, fashion, fun, health and wellness, gardening, lifestyle, and agricultural machinery.

The indoor food market returns, with offerings from artisan food producers and craft breweries.

The local enterprise Reboot zone is new this year and will have over 40 Cork micro-enterprises showcasing their services and products, from skincare to candles and handbags to cheese.

The zone is part of the local enterprise office Reboot initiative that supports small businesses relaunching and rebooting post-pandemic.

The two-day show will also feature traditional showing classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and poultry, as well as floral art, horticulture, arts, crafts, and baking.

The festival also has two full days of live music including a performance by the army’s No 1 band on Saturday.

Visitors travelling from the city are encouraged to use the park-and-ride buses from the Black Ash and Ballincollig Shopping Centre or to take Bus Éireann’s 208 route direct to the showgrounds.

There is ample free parking on site for those travelling by car.

The grounds are wheelchair and buggy accessible and there is free entry for children under 12 years of age.

Spike Island to celebrate birthday with party and fireworks display

