Cork Summer Show to return after two-year hiatus

Records collated by the show secretary, Edward Corrigan, showed that a cost of £1,023.1.6 had been incurred in staging the first show, with receipts and donations amounting to £829.9.1.
In 1892, the society leased 27 acres at the Cork Racecourse, in Ballintemple, from the Corporation of Cork, at an annual rent of £20.
This year’s enhanced festival — which will have competitions, exhibitions, entertainment, and fun for all the family — will feature traditional livestock and craft competitions; show jumping; demonstrations in cookery, farriery, floral arranging, and walking-stick making; as well as drone racing, and live music.