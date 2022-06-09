Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 07:00

INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to convene urgently over 'abnormal' trolley figures 

Yesterday, 74 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork, with 546 patients without a bed nationally. 
INMO calls for Emergency Taskforce to convene urgently over 'abnormal' trolley figures 

Some 63 patients were waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital, the highest number of patients without beds in any emergency department in the country. Picture Dan Linehan

Donal O’Keeffe

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the HSE Emergency Department Taskforce to urgently convene in light of "abnormal" trolley figures.

Yesterday, 74 admitted patients were waiting for beds at Cork, with 546 patients without a bed nationally. 

Some 63 patients were waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital, the highest number of patients without beds in any emergency department in the country.

At the Mercy, 11 admitted patients were waiting for beds. 

University Hospital Limerick had the highest overall number of patients waiting for beds with 56 patients waiting in its emergency department and 39 patients waiting in other wards.

Colm Porter, assistant director of industrial relations at the INMO told The Echo that the number of people waiting on trollies was deeply concerning and, without intervention by the Health Service Executive (HSE), would only worsen.

“It’s only the start of June, and already we’re seeing the kind of numbers of patients waiting on trollies that you would expect to see in winter, and in some cases we’re seeing higher numbers,” Mr Porter said.

“The Government was able to help fix the issues at Dublin Airport when they had long queues two weekends ago, but the same kind of urgency isn’t being applied to the trolley crisis,” he added.

Mr Porter said the INMO was calling on the HSE Emergency Department Taskforce to urgently convene in light of the current trolley figures, and to put in place a hospital-by-hospital plan for the short, medium, and long-term.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “Recently the Minister for Health has asked for a three-year plan to comprehensively address the multiple factors [affecting emergency departments] and reduce the significant delays in access to emergency care nationally.

“This will include consideration of capacity and capability across acute & community services”.

Read More

Almost 75,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork 

More in this section

NATO supervising evaluation of Defence Forces in Cork Barracks NATO supervising evaluation of Defence Forces in Cork Barracks
Pictures: ‘Happy out’ after first day of Leaving Cert exams in Cork Pictures: ‘Happy out’ after first day of Leaving Cert exams in Cork
Iarnród Éireann announces major train frequency boost on lines in Cork  Iarnród Éireann announces major train frequency boost on lines in Cork 
cork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospitalnurseshse
Man taken to hospital following collision in Cork

Man taken to hospital following collision in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport Social media is buzzing as air passengers breeze through Shannon Airport
"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more