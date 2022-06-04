Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 14:26

East Cork tourist attraction reopens to the public

Local community Facebook pages and councillors have lauded the return of the tourist attraction which gives great views of the town.
The Gaol steps at Youghal Clock Gate Tower

Roisin Burke

One of the oldest fortress walls in the country, located in East Cork have been repaired and opened to the public once again.

The Gaol steps at Youghal Clock Gate Tower provide a direct access route for residents and tourists to panoramic views of Youghal Harbour.

The historic town walls are an integral part of the Youghal heritage trail following essential remedial works to secure the wall along Ashe Street.

Youghal Clock Gate Tower occupies the site Trinity Castle, one of the five principal fortifications of the late 14th/15th century Walled Town.

“Absolutely wonderful to see the essential remedial works and repairs to Youghal Gaol Steps and associated areas of Youghal Town Walls now completed.

“The Gaol Steps and Town Walls area were very greatly missed every day and their return to use certainly brings a smile to all our faces. Hugely arduous and meticulous work was carried by all involved and our hats off to Cumnor Construction, David Kelly Partners and Cork County Council.”

