Support service for harmful gambling rolled out in Cork

A SUPPORT service to help victims of harmful gambling has been rolled out in Cork as the issue reaches crisis levels across the country.

Help will now be available at Carrigtwohill Family Resource Centre in East Cork for those suffering from gambling addictions.

It comes as the launch of the ‘National Problem Gambling Support Service’ gets underway this week courtesy of Gambling Awareness Trust. The service is a collaboration between Gambling Awareness Trust and the Family Resource Centre National Forum (FRCNF), which will see 20 Family Resource Centres (FRCs) across Ireland provide professional and confidential counselling services to those experiencing harmful gambling and their families.

Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust, reassured those affected by gambling that there is hope.

“I would strongly encourage anyone in Cork who is experiencing harmful gambling to contact their local FRC," she said.

"Harmful gambling can have serious consequences for people’s mental health, their employment and relationships. International research reports that for every single person identified with a ‘gambling disorder’, up to six other people are impacted significantly.

"Given the estimated prevalence of 55,000 problem gamblers in Ireland this presents a significant number of individuals affected in Irish society and highlights the need for increased services and supports in this area."

Counselling staff with experience in dealing with gambling addiction have been appointed in each of the participating FRCs. The service will be offered at affordable rates based on each person’s ability to pay.

For more information see www.gamblingcare.ie or contact a local Family Resource Centre website for more information.