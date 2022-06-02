Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 15:10

Support service for harmful gambling rolled out in Cork

Help will now be available at Carrigtwohill Family Resource Centre in East Cork for those suffering from gambling addictions.
Support service for harmful gambling rolled out in Cork

Pictured at the official launch of the National Problem Gambling Support Service was Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust.

Sarah Horgan

A SUPPORT service to help victims of harmful gambling has been rolled out in Cork as the issue reaches crisis levels across the country.

Help will now be available at Carrigtwohill Family Resource Centre in East Cork for those suffering from gambling addictions.

It comes as the launch of the ‘National Problem Gambling Support Service’ gets underway this week courtesy of Gambling Awareness Trust. The service is a collaboration between Gambling Awareness Trust and the Family Resource Centre National Forum (FRCNF), which will see 20 Family Resource Centres (FRCs) across Ireland provide professional and confidential counselling services to those experiencing harmful gambling and their families.

Pam Bergin, Executive Director of Gambling Awareness Trust, reassured those affected by gambling that there is hope.

“I would strongly encourage anyone in Cork who is experiencing harmful gambling to contact their local FRC," she said. 

"Harmful gambling can have serious consequences for people’s mental health, their employment and relationships. International research reports that for every single person identified with a ‘gambling disorder’, up to six other people are impacted significantly. 

"Given the estimated prevalence of 55,000 problem gamblers in Ireland this presents a significant number of individuals affected in Irish society and highlights the need for increased services and supports in this area."

Counselling staff with experience in dealing with gambling addiction have been appointed in each of the participating FRCs. The service will be offered at affordable rates based on each person’s ability to pay.

For more information see www.gamblingcare.ie or contact a local Family Resource Centre website for more information.

Read More

Almost 75,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork 

More in this section

Inaugural 'dad-fest' being held in Cork City on Father's Day Inaugural 'dad-fest' being held in Cork City on Father's Day
Hospital stock Almost 75,000 people on hospital waiting lists in Cork 
Depp Heard Lawsuit Johnny Depp ‘feels at peace’ following victory in Amber Heard defamation lawsuit
cork healthaddiction
National slow down day: Cork motorist caught driving 21km/h over speed limit

National slow down day: Cork motorist caught driving 21km/h over speed limit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more