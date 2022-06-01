Cork Airport set to welcome 50,000 passengers this June Bank Holiday

Cork Airport is set to welcome over 50,000 passengers over the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

This weekend’s passenger figures indicate a recovery of 90% compared to the same period in 2019 when Cork Airport welcomed 55,000 passengers over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The busiest day of the weekend is set to be Sunday, June 5.

This week, Ryanair will commence three new routes to Alghero (Sardinia), Valencia and Pisa. The airline will also base a third aircraft at Cork Airport from this week on.

A total of eight airlines are now operating scheduled services from Cork Airport – Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air France, Vueling, Lufthansa, Swiss (operated by Edelweiss) and TUI.

Passengers heading for departures at Cork Airport. Picture Dan Linehan

In May, Aer Lingus recommenced its service to Dubrovnik in Croatia and will operate seven routes from Cork over the course of the summer season – including the popular sun destinations of Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote and Palma de Mallorca.

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport Roy O’Driscoll said that this number of passengers travelling through the airport over the weekend represents a “significant increase in passenger traffic”.

All 40+ summer routes are now operational, and we welcome the addition of three new Ryanair routes this week.

Passengers flying out of Cork Airport this summer are advised to allow plenty of time for a pleasant airport experience and are being advised to arrive between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board and to allow additional time for check-in/bag-drop at the airport.