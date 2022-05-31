Campaign helps to deliver last-minute reprieve for Goleen post office

ALL is not lost on the Mizen peninsula as the quest to keep the Goleen post office open takes a positive turn.

An Post has confirmed it is liaising with a candidate who has expressed an interest in taking over the rural post office in the West Cork village.

The Goleen post office was due to close today as the existing postmaster wants to retire and no expressions of interest were gathered despite an advertising campaign.

A spokesperson for An Post said someone came forward at the last minute and the outgoing postmaster has agreed to stay on for an extra month to facilitate the processing of the new candidate’s application.

West Cork Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who has been campaigning robustly to find a new postmaster for the amenity, said the prospect looks good.

“There was a public meeting I organised for Monday night to see if the community could come together to find a successful candidate but, thankfully, the campaign over the past two weeks to highlight the importance of the Goleen PO worked,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He said he has high hopes based on the information he has received from the postal company.

“In An Post’s words, it’s looking like a very good prospect and in even more positive news the existing postmistress Breda Buckley has agreed to stay on during a transition period to ensure a seamless transition to the new candidate.”

The TD once again highlighted the importance of the facility to the community.

“It’s really good news, we as a community, West Cork, have highlighted the importance of the post office to the older population in particular that live down there and although it’s not set in stone, it’s looking very good.”