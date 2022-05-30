Port of Cork cranes named after pair of folklore giants

A pair of 50-metre cranes at the newly opened Cork Container Terminal have been officially named after two local folklore giants, Mahain and Binne.

The names were chosen by 6th class pupils from Crosshaven Boys' National School, following an appeal and online competition run by the Port of Cork Company, which received over 1,000 votes.

The names represent the two 50-metre cranes at the Cork Container Terminal (CCT), in Ringaskiddy, an €86m development that recently became operational. The Port of Cork says the terminal will "play a significant role in the economic growth of the region for many years to come" as it enables more efficient container handling facilities, now with the helping hands of Mahain and Binne.

Over 800 students across 12 local harbour community schools were involved in the "Name the Cranes" competition, with the suggestion of Mahain and Binne from Crosshaven Boy's National School coming out on top when put to a final Facebook vote.

Pictured: Ellard Hanley, Crane Driver Port Of Cork , Thomas Buckely, David Browne Business Development Support Manager Port Of Cork, Peter Mc Cann and Michael Hurley,Crane Driver Port Of Cork.

The names chosen are based on a local story from 1892, told by Robert Day. A giant called ‘Mahain’ threw two stones from Monkstown - one landing in Ringaskiddy and the other in Crosshaven. Another giant called ‘Binne’, lived across the water in Currabinny and cast a stone into Crosshaven village where it came to rest on the foreshore near Crosshaven House.

The winning class of Crosshaven Boys’ N.S. will receive a guided boat trip around Cork Harbour, €1,000 worth of sport or art supplies and are invited to cut the ribbon at the Official Opening of CCT, later this year. The names Mahain and Binne will be printed on each crane in the coming weeks.

Runner up schools, Star of the Sea Passage West, who put forward the names ‘Ardú and Ísliu’ and Ringaskiddy National School who suggested ‘Rocky and Spike’, also received €1,000 worth of art supplies for their school.

Business Development Support Manager with Port of Cork, David Browne said they are “delighted” to be able to involve the local community and the up-and-coming generation with a new era for Cork Harbour.

“Connecting local folklore with the cranes creates a lovely story, and the two 50-metre giants, Mahain and Binne, couldn't be more fitting names,” he said.