Vintage tractors take to the road for charity

DRIVING vintage tractors manufactured between 1952 and 1976 is a grand pastime on a fine Sunday afternoon, but travelling the length of Ireland on such vehicles is a major challenge.

When the cause is good the task is even better and so, on the June Bank Holiday weekend, five vintage enthusiasts will travel from Malin Head in Donegal down the west coast of Ireland.

Their final destination is Mizen Head in west Cork. It’s a huge logistical challenge, but the quintet of tractor drivers are well prepared and equally determined.

All funds raised and all sponsorship revenue will go to Marymount Hospice in Cork and the Irish Cancer Society.

Joe Butler was a proud Kilkenny man, hailing from Mullinavat. Joe worked in England, met and married Geraldine from Cork and they came to live in Mayfield over 20 years ago. Joe was a well-known and loved figure and was a regular participant at Vintage rallies and road runs in Munster.

Unfortunately, Joe passed away last October in the wonderful care of the team at Marymount Hospice. His friends and relations are dedicating the Malin to Mizen trip to Joe’s memory.

Joe’s brother Keith is one of the five tractor drivers along with Tom Fitzgerald, Kieran O’Donoghue, James Keohane, and John Mulcahy. James O’ Donovan will provide technical back-up on the marathon trek and Breda Keohane is in charge of catering and logistics.

The five tractors being driven on the run are a Nuffield Universal, 2 Fordson Majors, a David Brown, and a Ford 3600, all ranging in age from 46 to 70 years old.

The route will bring them to the north Cork area on Sunday morning, June 5 where, after an overnight stop in Kilmallock, they will travel at 8am approx via Charleville, Freemount, Newmarket, Boherbue (quick tea break at 10am approx), Knocknagree, and Gneeveguilla to Killarney where they hope to stop for lunch on the Muckross road at approx 12.30pm.

Check out their Facebook https://tinyurl.com/yjwk26y7 and GoFundMe https://tinyurl.com/4tf4u8sy0 for more details and to donate.

Contact Tom on 087 8101828 for sponsorship cards.