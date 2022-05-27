Three stops in Cork for dynamic duo cycling 800km in five days

Two men are finishing a 800km cycle this weekend with three pit stops in Cork as they make their way to Killarney from Waterford and Ennis over five days.

The duo are aiming to raise public awareness about the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the importance of active community participation.

Bobby McCormack and Nick Doran set off on their cargo bikes from Waterford City and Ennis, Co Clare respectively and have been stopping off and meeting with students and learners from universities and other further education providers, in addition to community groups and local council bodies along the way.

On Wednesday morning, the team met with members of Cork Education and Training Board’s Douglas Street Campus and local traders to discuss the role of Adult Education in contributing to the achievement of the SDG’s.

The tour stopped at the Cork College of FET Clonakilty Centre on Thursday and today they will stop at the Cork College of FET Bantry Centre before finishing the tour in Killarney.

Speaking in relation to the SDG Road Show, Mr McCormack said: “The Road Show is a great way of increasing the awareness of the SDGs whilst also providing quality educational opportunities for people to participate in.

“The awareness of the SDGs across the population in Ireland is relatively very low so we wanted to reach out and bring the goals to communities. The takeaway is that the goals are relevant and we can all make a difference.

“The message is simple. All of us can make a contribution to the SDGs but those of us involved in Education have a unique position, which allows us amplify the framework and its agenda to many more. Educators are in this case, multipliers.

“We hope to continue to forge relationships with Education Providers like Cork Education and Training Board who are interested in taking next steps as educators. Saolta has many capacity-building opportunities and we hope to work with all of those we visit at some stage again in the future.” Mr McCormack concluded.

Speaking in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals, Cork Education and Training Board’s Director of Further Education John Fitzgibbons said:

“As the driving force of education in Cork, we recognise our role to play as education providers to assist in educating the adult education community and creating awareness about the SDGs to promote the importance of active participation and the role that we all can play in helping to achieve these objectives by 2030,” Mr Fitzgibbons added.

The SDG Road Show has been developed as part of Saolta, a Global Citizenship Education strategic partnership programme for the Adult and Community Education sector in Ireland and has been supported by Irish Aid, Coalition and EirGrid.

The 2022 SDG Road Show will take place from the 23 May until the 28 May.

EirGrid said the company was delighted to support the Sustainable Development Goals Road Show: “As a responsible business we recognise the importance of educating the community to encourage a more sustainable future for Ireland and this is one of the cornerstones of our own sustainability objectives,” a spokesperson said.

Stay up to date with the tour by following the hashtag #SDGRoadShow2022 or @devperspectives, to keep up to date with the tour on Twitter.