Big gig set for Ballycotton

A POLISHED comedian in a scenic spot, Georgia-born Reginald D Hunter is to perform at the stunning coastal village Ballycotton this Friday.

For one night only, one of the comedy industry’s best known performers, will take to the stage at Sea Church in Ballycotton.

Hunter has performed on major TV shows, having appeared at Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, QI, and Have I Got News For You? And now the UK resident will grace the Cork stage looking to woo the crowds with his hilarious sense of humour and warm nature.

Reginald regularly tours the UK and Ireland, and is ready to take the stage at this unique Ballycotton setting.

Having first opened in 1835 and located in the fishing village of Ballycotton in East Cork, this carefully selected venue has been converted into a perfect performance space with its breath-taking surroundings.

Hunter has the ability to capture searingly honest observations with charm, and ultimately is the voice of his generation. His most diverse range of subjects had him nominated for numerous awards such as ‘The Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer’ in 2002, and also up for the main prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards the following year.

A very limited number of tickets are available on the Seachurch website at www.seachurch.ie for €33.50 (plus fees) for this Friday, May 27, at the beautiful venue of Seachurch in Ballycotton, where doors will open at 8pm, for the 8:30pm show.

His DVD, Reginald D Hunter Live became a top seller in the DVD comedy charts, including his sought after follow up DVD, Reginald D Hunter: In The Midst Of Crackers.

Voice magazine have called Hunter “A cerebral comedian with every performative grace in his back pocket”, while the Independent have regarded him as a “Dangerously funny man … he keeps steering the audience into morally challenging territory”.

A very limited number of tickets are available on the Seachurch website at www.seachurch.ie for €33.50 (plus fees) for this Friday, May 27, at the beautiful venue of Seachurch in Ballycotton, where doors will open at 8pm, for the 8:30pm show.