Cork producer sees track featured in TV adaptation of ‘Conversations with Friends’

A CORK producer and musician joins the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, James Blake, and Charli XCX to feature on the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends.

1000 Beasts is the alias of Glanmire native Cian Sweeney, who collaborates with different artists on every track to make soulful, indie pop and hip-hop inspired tracks.

His single ‘NYCBB’, featuring French-born singer, songwriter, and musician Célia Tiab, has been included in the hit new series which began on RTÉ this week.

“I was delighted when I heard that the team at Conversation with Friends had selected ‘NYCBB’ to be featured on the soundtrack,” Cian told The Echo.

“The sister series, Normal People, did so well and was a huge launchpad for other Irish artists such as Anna Mieke, so to be put on the soundtrack for this new series with some of my favourite artists and having the platform to reach international audiences with my music is very exciting.”

Developed by Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu in association with RTÉ, Conversations with Friends follows a 21-year-old Dublin-based college student called Frances, who, along with her friend Bobbi, becomes involved in the life of a married couple, Melissa and Nick.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham, the series features up-and-coming Cork actress, Alison Oliver, who plays Frances.

‘NYCBB’ is taken from Naruda, the debut album from 1000 Beasts, released on April 1 and which is currently closing in on two million streams.

The album includes collaborations from an eclectic mix of artists such as FeliSpeaks, LENII, Arthur Valentine and Alex Tierney.

To mark the release of Naruda, 1000 Beasts is set to perform Cork’s Winthrop Avenue on Friday, May 27.

The live show will see a full band consisting of guitar, saxophone, drums, bass, keys and electronics perform alongside some special guest appearances from collaborators Arthur Valentine and Carrie.

For tickets see www.cyprusavenue.ie