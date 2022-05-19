Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 12:30

MTU in need of funding to expand

Speaking at an Oireachtas Education Committee, Jimmy Deenihan, chair of MTU’s governing body, said MTU must “increase its capacity significantly” to meet demands.
MTU in need of funding to expand

Speaking at an Oireachtas Education Committee, Jimmy Deenihan, chair of MTU’s governing body, said MTU must “increase its capacity significantly” to meet demands. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) will need an additional 60,000 square metres of space to cater for student numbers in the next decade, as its chairperson warned that lack of buildings and services is a “major issue”.

Speaking at an Oireachtas Education Committee, Jimmy Deenihan, chair of MTU’s governing body, said MTU must “increase its capacity significantly” to meet demands.

MTU currently has over 14,000 full time students, across six campuses in Cork and Kerry, including campuses in Bishopstown in Cork, Tralee, the Cork School of Music, Cork College of Art & Design, and the National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy.

Mr Deenihan said that improving infrastructure across MTU should be a priority, in the face of rapid anticipated growth in student numbers.

“A major issue for us is a lack of buildings and services,” he said.

“We anticipate student growth at a rate of 35% over the decade. Based on a norm of 10 metres squared per student, MTU requires a further 60,000 metres squared of space to meet demand.”

MTU is one of five newly formed TU’s in Ireland, which are key to a national higher education strategy to create better access and progression for science and technology programmes, with a vocational focus.

Mr Deenihan highlighted the disparities in funding and borrowing rules for newly formed universities and traditional universities, which currently inhibit growth and development for TU’s.

He pointed out that there is not yet a framework for TU’s to borrow money for capital investment in infrastructure such as college buildings, or student accommodation.

He said that such funding for upgrading and providing new facilities is “crucial” to meet the demands of significant growth in student numbers over the years, as MTU is now the largest provider of craft apprenticeships in the State.

“Down in Bishopstown in Cork, there’s a building there from 1974, it’s not fit for purpose. If we want really to attract more students into our TU’s across the country, then we have to have top class facilities,” he said.

“It’s all incremental it doesn’t happen overnight, but it has to start somewhere. There should be a major building programme scheduled for TU’s to bring them up to the standard of a traditional university.”

Read More

Statue to be unveiled of Cancer Research pioneer Prof Gerry O’Sullivan in West Cork

More in this section

Industrial action by medical scientists leads to 'cancellation of many services' Industrial action by medical scientists leads to 'cancellation of many services'
Reggie brings CNN to Cork Reggie brings CNN to Cork
One man remains in custody in connection with alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland; Nine released without charge One man remains in custody in connection with alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland; Nine released without charge
mtucork education
<p>A toddler, who as a newborn baby suffered burns and blistering as he was about to have a heel prick test at Cork University Maternity Hospital, has settled a High Court action for €70,000. File image of CUH Cork University Hospital and Cork University Maternity Hospital CUMH. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Cork toddler who suffered burns before hospital heel prick test settles case for €70k

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more