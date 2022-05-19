Reggie brings CNN to Cork

CNN international business correspondent and anchor of Quest Means Business, Richard Quest has visited Cork.

Pat Fitzpatrick, also known as Reggie, Blackrock Road, has posted an image online of the pair outside Blarney Castle.

Mr Fitzpatrick, posting on the Reggie Twitter account, said he had brought Richard Quest from CNN "to see my country retreat".

He then tells people to watch out for the segment on CNN.

Brought @richardquest from @cnn to see my country retreat. (Guess where)



Watch out for it on @questCNN ye gowls. pic.twitter.com/oONPWTknk1 — Reggie, Blackrock Road (@Askaudreylike) May 18, 2022

Quest is also the host of two of CNN International's signature monthly feature programs: Business Traveller, which covers global business travel trends, issues and innovations of the travel industry, and Quest's World of Wonder, an immersive travel series that finds Quest exploring a new destination each month and meeting fascinating people who reveal the heart of the city.