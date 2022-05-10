Luxury Cork city hotel offers new bicycle service to guests

A city centre hotel is jumping out of the box and onto a bike, offering a new, unique experience to visitors.

Four-star hotel, The Kinsley, now offers bicycles to their residents spending a night or two at their establishment.

The luxury hotel is encouraging their guests to get out and about and explore the city on their very eye catching town bikes, complete with a front basket, for all your bits and bobs.

Posting on social media, the Kingsley team said: “As we enter summer, we look forward to seeing our guests enjoy the wonderful surroundings of The Kingsley, comforted by our new bikes.”