MORE than €60,000 has been raised for a vital emergency service thanks to a West Cork fundraiser.

Eighteen cyclists from Clonakilty Cycling Club biked 616km over four days from Malin Head to Mizen Head, with all funds raised going to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The cycling club members completed the challenge between Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2. Their fundraiser had raised more than €25,000 before they set off, and passed the €60k mark this week.

The Mal to Miz crew trained hard for the challenge, clocking up between 320km and 350km a week on the bike ahead of the big weekend.

The idea came from club member Donal O’Regan. While out on a cycle with the group, he mentioned that he had seen a story online about about a cycle club up the country that had taken on a fundraiser for Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Declan asked ‘why can’t we do something like that’.

Chairperson Anthony O’Donovan said: “The rest as they say, is history.”

The group at Malin Head.

He also told The Echo the club had been blown away by the response to the fundraiser.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he said. “The grá for Air Ambulance in West Cork is very clear, they are a great cause and they receive no state funding, so they are totally reliant on donations.”

Mr O’Donovan said a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the club: “Thanks to everyone who sponsored us in support for ICAA,” he said.

“We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the financial support in aid of this great charity.

“Thanks to the supporters; family, friends, and fellow club members who came out along the route in Donegal, in Galway, in Limerick, in Mallow and all along the route back to Mizen — you have no idea what it meant to us to hear the cheers and the see the waving Clonakilty flags all along the route.

“To all the people who travelled out to Mizen to welcome us, thank you so much.”