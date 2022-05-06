‘We will not tolerate neglect of our children,’ says group protesting in Cork today

Speaking to PJ Coogan on the 96FM Opinion Line on Thursday, Minister with Responsibility for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte agreed that the lack of services is not acceptable and assured people that she is working to solve the problems.
"That the repeated cycle of failure and disengagement has to stop,” she said.
The Minister said there “has to be ways to bring better services and to bring an end to the repeated cycle of failure” and that she wants her meetings with parents that have been taking place across the country to give parents “whose voice never gets heard at a particular level an opportunity for the HSE to come and hear in a very public format as to what we need to be doing to support”.
She said that since she took office, over €11 million has gone into disability services in the Cork and Kerry region and that she is sourcing the funding and giving it to the HSE to pass onto the providers “but unfortunately it is not getting to the end-users”.
She said that as Minister of State it is her job “to understand where the roadblocks are” and that the end-users are getting supported.