Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 13:21

Revenue officials seize drugs in 40 parcels destined for locations across country including Cork 

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey. 
Revenue officials seize drugs in 40 parcels destined for locations across country including Cork 

Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs with an estimated value of €297,000.

Revenue officials seized drugs worth €297,000 yesterday as a result of routine profiling. 

Officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs including 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets and 10,600 Zopiclone tablets. 

Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs with an estimated value of €297,000.
Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs with an estimated value of €297,000.

Smaller quantities of ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and ‘hash cakes’ were also seized.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey concealed in 40 different parcels labeled as items such as ‘Easter toys’, ‘make-up’, ‘healthcare products’, ‘antique glassware’, ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘dog accessories’ and ‘clothes’. 

Detector dog, Bailey, who took part in the search operation. Picture: Revenue
Detector dog, Bailey, who took part in the search operation. Picture: Revenue

The parcels originated in the United States, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. 

Detector dog Sam helped with the discovery. Pic: Revenue
Detector dog Sam helped with the discovery. Pic: Revenue

They were destined for various addresses across the country including addresses in Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Limerick, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Clare, Tipperary, Donegal, Cork and Mayo.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

Revenue said that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Elderly stock - London Cork set to recruit 200 new Healthcare Support Assistants
Senior man sitting on a wheelchair with caregiver 'Poor place to grow old:' UCC study looks at older people in rural communities
More than €2k worth of heroin found on windowsill outside property being searched for drugs in Cork city  More than €2k worth of heroin found on windowsill outside property being searched for drugs in Cork city 
cork crimedrug abuse
<p>Mr Horgan, aged 37, and with an address at 53 Byrne Avenue, Prospect in Co. Limerick is accused of applying to open an account on the Tinder dating app between May 24 and 31 last year using the alias ‘Cian’.</p>

Arrest warrant issued for convicted killer Ian Horgan after he failed to appear in court in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more