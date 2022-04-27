Expert panel discussion on renewable energy projects takes place during New Jersey Governor’s visit to Cork

An expert panel discussion highlighting the importance of renewable energy projects took place at University College Cork (UCC) yesterday during a visit from the New Jersey Governor to Cork.

The round-table talk was hosted by the Garden State Governor, Phil Murphy and Ørsted, a clean energy company with offices based in Cork.

The Future of Clean Energy: Harnessing Partnerships and Policy event was organised as part of Mr Murphy’s economic mission to Ireland to strengthen economic and cultural ties and promote business investments in New Jersey.

The panel discussed the immediate need to accelerate renewable energy projects to ensure energy security.

“New Jersey is already experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change, and we must meet these challenges with bold, intentional action.

“Through my Administration, New Jersey has one of the most aggressive solicitation schedules for the offshore wind industry, setting a goal of 7,500 megawatts by 2035," Mr Murphy said.

Pictured at 'The Future of Clean Energy: Harnessing Partnerships and Policy' expert panel discussion are Dave Linehan, Head of Research at Wind Energy Ireland, Dr Hannah Daly, Lecturer in Sustainable Energy Systems at UCC, Kieran White, VP Ørsted Europe Onshore, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Paul Deane, Senior Research Fellow at MaREI. Photo: Darragh Kane

“To aid our efforts, we are constructing an offshore wind component manufacturing facility and also building the New Jersey Wind Port, which will make us the logistics hub for the offshore wind industry along the entirety of the eastern United States.

“In addition to creating the infrastructure necessary to achieve our goals, we have also established critical job training programs and are building a diverse workforce to support good-paying jobs.

“We are taking on these efforts not just because we know it’s the right thing for our planet’s long-term sustainability, but it’s also the smart thing to do for New Jersey’s long-term economic viability,” he continued.

Kieran White, VP Ørsted Europe Onshore, said the time for action on the clean energy transition is now.

“The Irish Government has set a target for 80% of electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2030. For these targets to be met, we need significant investment in new infrastructure, more dedicated resources and targeted reforms to our planning and regulatory frameworks in order to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects.

“Events such as today are also vital, leveraging strategic partnerships globally to share information, learnings and experiences,” he said.

Other panellists at the talk included Dr Hannah Daly, lecturer in sustainable energy systems modelling at UCC, Dave Linehan, Head of Research at Wind Energy Ireland, and Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The event was moderated by Dr Paul Deane, Research Fellow at Marine Renewable Energy Ireland (MaREI).