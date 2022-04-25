Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:04

Youghal locals rally to ensure athletes will be accommodated for Ironman

Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan said locals had stepped up to ensure that anyone who needed somewhere to stay was facilitated, either through host families or holiday homes.
Youghal locals rally to ensure athletes will be accommodated for Ironman

he Youghal community is rallying together to accommodate Ironman athletes who have had bookings cancelled for the August event. Stock image

Roisin Burke

The Youghal community is rallying together to accommodate Ironman athletes who have had bookings cancelled for the August event.

Youghal Business Alliance chairman Ger Flanagan said locals had stepped up to ensure that anyone who needed somewhere to stay was facilitated, either through host families or holiday homes.

“There has been huge uptake, a lot of people have come forward, mostly private houses with spare rooms, and many are taking them in without charging,” he said.

One of the reasons for the accommodation shortage is local providers taking on contracts with the Department of Equality to house Ukrainian refugees. Mr Flanagan said this has become a Europe-wide issue as countries offer refuge to those fleeing the devastating war.

He said that he did not envisage a shortage of accommodation for anyone who needs it on the Ironman weekend on August 13–14, such was the response from the local community.

The Ironman brand has committed to a second three-year contract for the event to take place in Youghal. The first event in 2019 was blighted by bad weather which saw the swim cancelled. The next two years were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the 2022 edition hopes to run with a half ironman on August 13, a full ironman on August 14. An ironkids event is also scheduled.

A spokesperson for the organisers said they are aware of the situation, saying: “We’re reviewing the situation in Youghal and looking into alternatives for those that have had their accommodation impacted.”

Read More

Camino fundraiser to aid Air Ambulance begins today

More in this section

RNLI goes to aid of vessel in difficulty off Cork coast      RNLI goes to aid of vessel in difficulty off Cork coast     
Hospital corridor with gurneys Hospitals in crisis: CUH worst numbers in country as dozens wait on trolleys 
Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar
youghal
<p>Santina Cawley was found with critical injuries in an apartment on the morning of July 5, 2019 and was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she died a few hours later. Pic from Provision</p>

Woman goes on trial for murder of toddler in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more