Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 06:47

Creedon ‘gem’ launched as Cork's One City One Book 2022

"Cónal’s stories, as he says himself, are based in the spaghetti bowl of streets around Devonshire St where he was born and reared.” 
Creedon ‘gem’ launched as Cork's One City One Book 2022

City librarian David O’Brien; Cónal Creedon, whose book ‘Pancho and Lefty Ride Again’ was chosen for this year’s One City One Book; and Patricia Looney from Cork City Library at the One City One Book launch in the Farmgate Cafe in the English Market, as part of Cork World Book Fest. Picture: Larry Cummins

Donal O’Keeffe

THE consensus on Thursday evening was that Cónal Creedon’s Pancho and Lefty Ride Again was the perfect choice for this year’s Cork City Libraries’ One City One Book festival, and the Farmgate Cafe was the perfect place to launch it.

The Cork author has been a Farmgate regular for decades and, if he didn’t actually brew his stories there, they probably percolated under those wooden upstairs eaves.

Cónal Creedon reading from Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, which has been chosen as the 'One City One Book' for Cork 2022, part of Cork World Book Fest.
Cónal Creedon reading from Pancho and Lefty Ride Again, which has been chosen as the 'One City One Book' for Cork 2022, part of Cork World Book Fest.

According to Mr Creedon, Pancho and Lefty Ride Again is a digitally remastered re-issue of his 1995 short story collection Pancho and Lefty Ride Out, with 11 bonus tracks added.

Launching the festival, Judge Helen Boyle, a long-time friend of the author, described Mr Creedon as the quintessential Cork writer and said the book was a joy to read.

“It’s a perfect book for One City One Book, which is an effort to get people in Cork, and people visiting Cork, to read a book based in Cork, and Cónal’s stories, as he says himself, are based in the spaghetti bowl of streets around Devonshire St where he was born and reared.” 

John Breen of Waterstones said the bookseller had been delighted to be asked some years ago by Cork City Library’s Patricia Looney to come on board the One City One Book festival. He said that he had been part of the panel that chose this year’s book and, after two years of Covid-19, there had simply been no other choice.

“Everything about Cónal is steeped in Cork City and his writing is steeped in his love of the characters and the history of the town,” said Mr Breen. 

“He’s an amazing writer that doesn’t get enough credit and doesn’t give himself enough credit either.

“This is an absolute gem of a book and it was the perfect choice for this year.”

Ms Looney said the festival had run since 2016 and recognition for Mr Creedon was overdue.

“It’s a wonderful time for us to be back in person and to celebrate Cónal,” she said.

Speaking to The Echo yesterday, Mr Creedon said he was proud and humbled to be chosen for this year’s One City One Book.

“We live is epic times, where a scuffle outside a chipper can seem like, if not become, a global event,” he said.

“Maybe it’s that post-Covid feeling but [Thursday] evening took on a special and emotional significance for me. There was a genuine sense of warmth in the room, that sense of feeling safe among my own, in the context of these epic times.”

Angelus to Angelus!, a reading of Pancho and Lefty Ride Again takes place today at Crane Lane, beginning at midday.

Read More

Cork authors to celebrate local writers hit by pandemic

More in this section

Call for garages to be able to issue safety certs for cars amid concern over wait time for NCTs  Call for garages to be able to issue safety certs for cars amid concern over wait time for NCTs 
Architect designing a commercial building Plans for large-scale strategic housing development in Cork refused 
93 Cork artists revealed as Incognito 2022 contributors 93 Cork artists revealed as Incognito 2022 contributors
cork arts
<p>The Two Norries, Timmy Long and James Leronard, with Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher; Caitriona Twomey, Cork Penny Dinners and Dan O’Leary, Cork Life Centre at their 100th podcast which was recorded in the Lord Mayor’s Chambers. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Pictures: Howard Crowdy</span> </p>

Pictures: Two Norries record milestone episode in Lord Mayor's Chambers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more