93 Cork artists revealed as Incognito 2022 contributors

A TOTAL of 93 Cork artists were revealed as donors for this year’s Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation Incognito art sale.

The online art sale, now in its sixth year, is the biggest art sale in Ireland and raises vital funds for the children’s charity.

What makes it different is that buyers are not able to find out who the artists behind the works are until after the sale closes. Each piece sells for €65, even though some might be worth a lot more.

Over 3,200 works were sold within hours when Incognito opened on April 21 this year and over 1,200 artists were revealed as donors the following day.

Among the Cork contributors were Tina Reed from Skibbereen, Deirdre Buckley Cairns from Schull, Tom Stacey from Douglas, Shane O’Driscoll from Cork City, and Lyra, the chart-topping singer from Bandon.

Lyra created multiple pieces for the sale.

“I am delighted to participate in Incognito, as I got to create unique pieces of art that, ultimately, will help Jack and Jill in their mission to help families with vulnerable children," Lyra said.

"I’m so proud to give something back in this way."

Over €200,000 was raised during the sale, which will help the charity provide specialist home nursing care, respite support, and end-of-life care for children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions, including 51 children living in Cork.

Among the other artists taking part this year were Don Conroy, Mark Thompson, Robert Ballagh, Ange Bell, and Asbestos, the street artist behind the recently painted ‘What is Home?’ mural on South Main St in Cork City.

Shane O'Driscoll's piece for the 2022 Incognito art sale.

This was also the first year that music artists such as Lyra took part. Other stars to have gotten out their brushes for the cause include The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Andrea Corr, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, Samantha Mumba, Damien Dempsey, and Robert Grace.

“There’s something very special about Incognito which turns art into a real currency for care,” said Carmel Doyle, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation CEO.

“On the one hand, we have hugely talented artists who are so generous in donating their art. On the other hand, we have members of the public who really want to purchase that art and support our families.

“This fundraiser means that Jack and Jill can keep going by funding and providing care for the children we support at home, where they belong.”