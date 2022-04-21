Nine local areas in Cork reporting Covid rates above national average Nine local areas in Cork reported Covid-19 incidence rates which were above the national average rate in the two-week period to April 11.

According to figures from the Covid-19 data hub, which are based on cases confirmed by PCR test, the Cork City North East Local Electoral Area (LEA) had the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the county at 1299.5 per 100,000 of the population, with 548 cases reported.

The national average rate for the same period was 967.8 per 100.000 people.

The incidence rate reported for the LEA was the ninth highest rate for any LEA in the country.

The Bandon-Kinsale LEA had an incidence rate of 1159.1 per 100k of the population with 432 cases reported in the two-week period, the Carrigaline LEA had an incidence of 1149.7 per 100,000 people with 404 cases while the Mallow LEA had an incidence rate of 1107.8 per 100,000 people with 323 cases.

Also reporting a 14-day incidence rate above the national average was the Cork City South East LEA which had an incidence of 1098.6 and reported 470 cases while the Skibbereen-West Cork LEA had an incidence of 1096.4 with 332 cases.

The Cork City North West LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 1050.1 per 100,000 of the population with 422 cases while the Cork City South Central LEA had an incidence of 1031.9 with 399 cases.

The final LEA to report a 14-day incidence of the virus which was above the national average was the Cork City South West which had an incidence of 1001.1 with 471 cases.

The Cobh LEA had an incidence rate of the virus of 908.6 per 100,000 of the population with 310 cases while the Midleton LEA had an incidence rate of 862.7 with 392 cases.

The Bantry-West Cork LEA had an incidence rate of 856.2 per 100,000 people with 192 cases while the Macroom LEA had an incidence rate of 822.4 with 303 cases.

The Kanturk LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of the virus of 782 per 100,000 people with 195 cases, just above the Fermoy LEA which had a rate of 738.9 with 269 cases.