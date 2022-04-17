Sun, 17 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Cork TD calls for free public WiFi in Cork

So far, 30 local authorities in Ireland have secured vouchers to set up hotspots under the scheme. Cork North Central TD Colm Burke has called for Cork's local authorities to also apply
The scheme is designed to support the development of wireless broadband by providing a free, high-quality, internet service in public spaces

Martha Brennan

LOCAL authorities can now avail of the Government and European Commission's ‘WiFi4EU’ public WiFi scheme.

The scheme is designed to support the development of wireless broadband by providing a free, high-quality, internet service in public spaces.

So far, 30 local authorities in Ireland have secured vouchers to set up hotspots under the scheme. Cork North Central TD Colm Burke has called for Cork's local authorities to also apply.

“Ireland has been one of the most successful countries to take part in the scheme. So far, 967 hotspots are live across 21 local authority areas, but we can improve this," Mr Burke said.

"I would like to see the remaining nine local authorities taking part and going live before the end of the year, including my own county of Cork.

“Vouchers worth €15,000 are available to install Wi-Fi hotspots and local authorities can apply for up to four vouchers each.

“We have seen an acceleration of connectivity across the country in recent years and full take-up of the WiFi4EU scheme will serve to strengthen that.”

