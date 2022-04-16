‘A huge boost’: Youth and sports groups on Cork’s northside to benefit from over €100k in State funding

A CORK city councillor has welcomed what he has described as a “huge boost” for youth and sports groups on the northside of the city, which are to benefit from over €100,000 in State funding.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald told The Echo that funding to the tune of over €432,000 has been secured for a number of initiatives funded under the SEEP (Social Economic and Environmental Plan) 2021 programme by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government and of this just over €100,000 is to be allocated between St Vincents GAA Club, Castleview Football Club and The Kabin Studio - an inclusive community music, arts and performance hub.

Commenting, Mr Fitzgerald said the funding of community projects in line with the development of new housing under the regeneration project is essential.

“I’m delighted that the full allocation of over €432,000 has been granted by Minister Darragh O’Brien under the SEEP programme.

“This is vital for community groups and organisation because the regeneration is about building homes and houses but it’s also about the social and economic aspect of the communities.

“Cork City Council will be writing to the groups who were successful during the week so that they can draw down the funds,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“Specifically there’s a huge boost to youth and sports with The Kabin Studio, who took part in the Late Late Toy Show, St Vincent’s GAA and Castleview to receive the biggest allocation.”

Other projects relating to education and lifelong learning, family support and early childhood, health and environment, social cohesion and other areas are also to benefit from the funding allocation.

These include Musical Neighbourhoods, an initiative to support lifelong music learning and Doodle Den, an after-school literacy programme targeted at children in Senior Infants.

“Another fund will be made available to other groups under the community chest programme where there’s €15,000,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“This will allow groups to apply for smaller projects under the scheme which will be rolled out towards the end of the year.”