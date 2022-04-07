€1.25m spent purchasing and bringing Carrigaline mental health unit up to standard

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 13:43

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan queried the moneys spent to date by the HSE on Glenwood House which will have 10 beds.
Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler. Pic Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin.

Sarah O’Dwyer

AROUND €1.25m has been spent between the purchase and bringing up to standard of a new 24-hour staffed community mental health residence in Carrigaline.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Mary Butler said: “In November 2020, Glenwood House in Carrigaline was purchased for €750,000. Approximately €500,000 has been spent to bring it up to standard.”

She said the facility, once operational, will be staffed 24 hours a day by registered psychiatric nurses. She said a planning permission application is under consideration by the planning authority with a decision expected soon.

“Subject to permission ... the service will proceed with the identification of the particular service users who may take up residence in the unit, based on their assessed needs and their will and preference. These service users will be included in planning the final refurbishment/redecoration of the unit,” Ms Butler said.

mental healthcork healthcork politics
