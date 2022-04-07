Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Cork theatre maker to create new Irish language play

Writer Grace Kiely was awarded a commission by Cork County Council this week to create the new work
County Council has awarded the commission for a new Irish language play for children to writer and theatre maker Grace Kiely. A collaboration between the Council’s Arts and Irish Offices and Graffiti Theatre Company and funded by Creative Ireland, this new work will be performed in library settings and other locations across County Cork in 2022. Pictured are Grace Kiely, theatre maker and Niall Cleary, Artistic Director of Graffiti Theatre with the Mayor of the County of Cork, Gillian Coughlan. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Martha Brennan

A NEW Irish language play for children is to be created by a Cork theatre maker.

Writer Grace Kiely was awarded a commission by Cork County Council this week to create the new work, which will be performed in library settings and other locations across this county later this year.

The immersive piece, which will be funded by Creative Ireland, will aim to engage children with the Irish language in a fun way.

Welcoming the news, Mayor for the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said: “Cork County Council is very grateful to Creative Ireland for providing funding for this project.

“This is a great opportunity to engage children in the joy of the Irish language. This specially commissioned piece will illustrate all the fun of theatre while immersing young audiences in the Irish language in an accessible and entertaining environment.

“I look forward to seeing the play tour across the county this Autumn.”

Ms Kiely studied theatre in Kinsale before attaining her Bachelor’s Degree at University College Cork.

She went on to create numerous projects in Galway and has recently returned to Cork after 14 years. She works in-depth with Graffiti Theatre, which creates arts programmes for Cork’s youth.

“Graffiti is delighted to be co-operating with Cork County Council on this project,” said Graffiti’s Associate Director, Síle Ní Bhroin.

“Our mission in Graffiti is to engage with children and young people through arts experiences of the highest quality.

“We arevery excited about working with theatre artist Grace Kiely to develop and produce her newly commissioned Irish language play for children.”

Ms Kiely is also a contributing writer for Nós magazine and an accomplished musician, playing double bass with Cork’s Fleischmann Orchestra.

