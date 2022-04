IRELAND must seize the “incredible opportunity” that is presented by offshore wind energy, to ensure we meet our climate targets and can provide renewable, sustainable energy into the future.

That is according to the Cork Chamber, which advocates for Cork business, and Green Rebel Marine, a Cork company that provides consultancy and services to support offshore renewable energy development.

Both the Chamber and Green Rebel Marine were reacting to the recent establishment of a new maritime planning regime, which will enable the development of offshore wind farms.

Ireland’s Climate Action Plan has set out a target of producing 80 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, including five gigawatts from offshore wind.

In recent weeks, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, set out new regulations aimed at ensuring this target is met.

The new regulations allow Minister Ryan to approve new wind farms provided they meet relevant planning, financial and environmental assessments.

A new Maritime Area Regulatory Authority is expected to be established next year to take responsibility for this process.

Seven offshore wind farms have already been proposed under phase one of the new regulations - six off the east coast and one off the west - and these could be operational by 2027, supplying around three gigawatts of renewable energy.

Speaking to The Echo, Eoin Cotter, Head of Business Development at Green Rebel, welcomed Minister Ryan’s announcement.

He added that Ireland cannot rest on its laurels as other countries are also keen to develop offshore wind energy.

Green Rebel was established to enable the successful harnessing of offshore wind energy, working with industries in the field by providing crucial data and information.

Eoin Cotter of Green Rebel.

Using their fleet of ships, aircraft, LiDAR buoys and innovative technology, the Green Rebel team specialise in the acquisition, processing, and analysis of marine, aerial and metocean data.

“We have an incredible opportunity here in Ireland with an abundance of both wind and coastline on our doorstep but it’s important to remember that other countries also have their 2030 targets, said Mr Cotter.

“For us to achieve our 5GW offshore wind target by 2030, more resources are needed to facilitate phase two projects to progress with their site investigations.

“The award of Maritime Area Consents will offer an important element of certainty to developers which will see site investigations proceeding in earnest,” he added.

“The data and survey services that we provide ensure that developers can make informed decisions on their wind farm design and location, ensuring optimal harnessing of the wind resource while protecting our marine environment.”

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber, said that “Clean, cost-effective energy for communities and businesses must move from ambition to reality.”

Mr Healy stated that it is the view of Cork Chamber that 5,000MW of offshore wind energy by 2030 should be seen as a “minimum threshold target’’ and that the overall target must be much more ambitious.