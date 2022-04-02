'It’s happening year-on-year': Calls for ranger following multiple fires in northside park 

The latest in a series of fires in recent weeks between the Ballyvolane and Glen areas was dealt with by Cork City Fire Brigade, who warned that the lighting of fires in the park could have dire consequences for local residents.
Green Party councillor Oliver Moran, who lives in the area, said the local suspicion is that the fires in Glen River Park are being set deliberately.
“If the fires are set maliciously, that’s not a minor issue of antisocial behaviour,” he said.
A number of fires this week and last weekend have burned the scrubland overlooking the park. Cork City Fire Brigade third officer Gerard Ryan toldthat this has become almost a regular event.