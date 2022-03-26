WATCH: Students and older poeple out in force for Cork climate protest

SECOND and third-level students joined Erasmus students and Elders for Earth supporters in a climate protest held in Cork city centre.

The protest was part of a global climate strike organised by environmental awareness group Fridays for Future, with similar events in Dublin, Galway and Belfast, as well as around the world.

Elders for Earth are part of the community education and development organisation SHEP (Social and Health Education Project). Aiming to raise awareness about the climate and biodiversity crisis they work with a wide range of other groups to run courses, workshops etc.

'Elders for Earth' joined second and third level students/pupils march on the streets.

A large group of individuals, young and old, marched through Cork city streets with posters and banners, calling for progress on tackling climate change.

UCC students Nora Veski and Erin O'Leary (promoting the slow fashion movement).

Fridays For Future is a youth-led and organised movement that began with 15-year-old Greta Thunberg in Sweden in 2018, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis.

Some politicians joined the protest in Dublin for a time on Friday afternoon, which brought a carnival atmosphere to the street only a short walk from Government Buildings.

Newly installed Labour leader Ivana Bacik joined the crowd, as well as People Before Profit TDs Paul Murphy and Brid Smith.