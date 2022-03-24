Cork TD says forming of home care group a ‘positive step for home care reform’

A CORK TD has described the establishment of the Home Care Providers Alliance and the publication of a report advocating for reform and statutory home support scheme as “a positive step in the drive for home care reform”.

Home Care Providers Alliance is a group made up of both private and public organisations including Family Carers Ireland, Home and Community Care Ireland, and National Community Care Network.

Fine Gael’s health spokesperson and Cork North Central TD Colm Burke said that the statutory home support scheme and reform in the sector “is particularly relevant as the number of people aged over 65 is expected to increase to over 1m people within the next eight years”.

“At the same time the number of people over 80 years of age will also increase dramatically.

“The majority of older people live active lives. A minority require assistance to live independently and the increase in the older population is likely to result in a greater need for community-based health and social care services.

“Government strategy signifies a clear preference to maintain old people in their own homes, yet despite this commitment there is an absence of regulatory framework.

“Home care is not however confined to older people. It also involves those who develop a chronic illness, those who have a physical or mental disability or those who are recovering at home after a serious car or work accident,” he said.

Mr Burke, who hosted the Home Care Providers Alliance group in a presentation to Oireachtas members in Leinster House yesterday, said their views should be heard and that they should be part of the conversation when making decisions on home care going forward.

Former director-general of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, said the promised implementation of a statutory home support scheme is “long overdue”.

“The introduction of a model that promotes quality care and addresses staffing issues is essential to ensure the care needs of the future are met,” he said.