Cork Airport launches new webchat feature for departing and arriving passengers

Cork Airport has introduced significant upgrades to its website, including a 24/7 webchat facility along with flight information details for departing and arriving passengers via WhatsApp.

Over the course of the pandemic, Cork Airport recorded an increased number of queries from departing and arriving passengers, particularly around Government travel advice, international travel restrictions and testing requirements.

With a view to improving the customer service offering on the corkairport.com website and to guarantee a rapid response time on queries, a brand-new webchat facility was deployed last week.

This new service allows passengers to easily locate the latest flight information, Covid-19 related guidance, car parking and other key information – on a 24/7 basis, 365 days a year.

In tandem with the new webchat facility, Cork Airport has also developed a WhatsApp flight information and alert service which provides real-time information on departing and arriving flights, departure gate information, baggage and other key information.

(L-R) Darran Dineen, IT Service Delivery Manager, Cork Airport; Kathleen Walshe, Communications Specialist, Cork Airport; Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport.

Passengers, along with those meeting and greeting, can easily obtain the most up-to-date information on flights, create an alert on the status of a flight, with an option to track the flight on FlightRadar24.com. Both the webchat and WhatsApp facilities can be readily accessed on corkairport.com.

Speaking at the launch of the new and enhanced website improvements, IT Service Delivery Manager at Cork Airport, Darran Dineen said: “Passengers are demanding better information and strong customer services in a post-Covid environment. Along with the upgrade of the corkairport.com website, visitors to corkairport.com can now avail of a webchat feature and sign up to receive specific flight updates via WhatsApp.

The webchat addition will allow our customers to get an instant response to the questions they need answered. The browsing experience is greatly enhanced by its 24/7 availability and the convenience and speed it offers to those seeking information.

“The WhatsApp flight alerts facility allows passengers to get accurate and up-to-date information on flights on their mobile devices in the form of a WhatsApp message.

"This will allow our departing passengers and those meeting and greeting arriving passengers to locate the most up-to-date information on flights at their fingertips.”

Cork Airport Managing Director Niall MacCarthy encouraged loyal and valued passengers and those meeting and greeting them to try out the new WhatsApp flight information feature.

“We will continue to bring more innovation to our services at Cork Airport, to enhance and to ease the passenger journey at Ireland’s friendliest airport,” he said.