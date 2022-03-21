Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 16:19

Simon Coveney: Ireland to double its contribution to Ukraine 

It would bring Ireland’s total contribution to €22 million. 
Simon Coveney: Ireland to double its contribution to Ukraine 

The minister said he believed there was an “appetite for increased sanctions” in the EU, but acknowledged that difficult discussions remained about possible sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports.

Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Coveney has said Ireland would likely be doubling its contribution to Ukraine as part of the European Peace Facility – a fund set up to send military aid to the war-torn country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, speaking from a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, said he expected EU member states to reach an agreement in the coming days on a doubling of that fund from half a billion euro to one billion euro, bringing the Republic of Ireland’s total contribution to 22 million euro.

The country, while militarily neutral, has committed itself to providing non-lethal aid to Ukrainian forces battling the Russian invasion.

The minister said he believed there was an “appetite for increased sanctions” in the EU, but acknowledged that difficult discussions remained about possible sanctions on Russian oil and gas imports.

“I certainly accept that money coming from the EU, in the energy sector, is funding Russia right now. You don’t need to convince me that we need to add significantly to the four packages of sanctions already agreed,” he said.

Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio that some options currently being discussed “impact significantly on EU member states and so we have to be sure we can keep unity in this discussion”.

The European Council is set for a further crunch meeting at the end of the week but it remains unclear if Micheál Martin will make it.

The Taoiseach remains in isolation in Washington after testing positive for Covid during his trip to the US capital to mark St Patrick’s Day.

“We will have to wait and see whether he is able to attend the European Council in person or not,” Mr Coveney said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said: “He’ll only attend if his health allows it and if the rules governing attendance at that meeting, from a health point of view, allow him to be there. 

"So I hope it will happen.”

Read More

Northern Ireland politicians slam P&amp;O and call for urgent Government action

More in this section

West Cork TD heading down the aisle West Cork TD heading down the aisle
Extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran Cork show Extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran Cork show
Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking Over 130k raised to help Cork teen injured while mountain biking
ukrainepolitics
<p> Spectators at The Cork St Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday March 17 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins.</p>

St Patrick's Day weekend proves a 'resounding success' in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more