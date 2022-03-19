Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 16:42

Gardaí ‘continue to investigate and appeal for information’ in tracing whereabouts of Tina Satchwell five years on

Aged 45 at the time she disappeared, Tina Satchwell went missing on March 20, 2017.
Gardaí ‘continue to investigate and appeal for information’ in tracing whereabouts of Tina Satchwell five years on

Five years on from the disappearance of Cork woman Tina Satchwell Gardaí say they “continue to investigate and appeal for information” in tracing her whereabouts.

Amy Nolan

Five years on from the disappearance of Cork woman Tina Satchwell Gardaí say they “continue to investigate and appeal for information” in tracing her whereabouts.

“Tina is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

“Anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson told The Echo.

Aged 45 at the time she disappeared, Ms Satchwell went missing on March 20, 2017.

She came from a large family and was well known in Fermoy, where she grew up and regularly visited.

She had spent some time in England, where she met husband Richard Satchwell more than 30 years ago and was living with him on Grattan Street in Youghal at the time of her disappearance.

Since her disappearance, serval hundred lines of inquiry have been carried out, according to Gardaí, including engagement with Interpol.

In addition to studying hours of CCTV footage, Gardaí also conducted a search of woods in Castlemartyr but no trace of the missing woman was found.

Read More

Three years on, Gardaí make fresh appeal in search for Tina Satchwell 

More in this section

Online lecture to explore the history of Cork’s holy wells Online lecture to explore the history of Cork’s holy wells
‘We’re just so happy to be up and running again’: East Cork hotel reopens after more than two years ‘We’re just so happy to be up and running again’: East Cork hotel reopens after more than two years
Sick woman blowing her nose People in at-risk groups urged to get flu vaccine amid rise in cases 
<p>Manasi Nadkarni was performing with the Aatma Indian dance troupe when her boyfriend Lorenzo Zanca surprised her by sweeping her off her feet before getting down on one knee and popping the question. Photo: Darragh Kane</p>

WATCH: Love in the air on St Patrick’s Day in Cork as couple get engaged mid-parade

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more