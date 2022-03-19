Gardaí ‘continue to investigate and appeal for information’ in tracing whereabouts of Tina Satchwell five years on

Five years on from the disappearance of Cork woman Tina Satchwell Gardaí say they “continue to investigate and appeal for information” in tracing her whereabouts.

“Tina is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

“Anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson told The Echo.

Aged 45 at the time she disappeared, Ms Satchwell went missing on March 20, 2017.

She came from a large family and was well known in Fermoy, where she grew up and regularly visited.

She had spent some time in England, where she met husband Richard Satchwell more than 30 years ago and was living with him on Grattan Street in Youghal at the time of her disappearance.

Since her disappearance, serval hundred lines of inquiry have been carried out, according to Gardaí, including engagement with Interpol.

In addition to studying hours of CCTV footage, Gardaí also conducted a search of woods in Castlemartyr but no trace of the missing woman was found.