More than 5,600 Covid cases reported in Cork in last two weeks 

At least 5,600 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Cork in the last two weeks, according to HSE figures.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that 5,615 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork following a positive PCR test in the two weeks to March 15.

The actual number of cases of the virus, however is likely to be higher as the HPSC figures do not include reports of positive antigen tests.

Of the 5,615 cases reported in Cork, the vast majority of these were among people aged from 25 to 44 (2,109 cases).

There were 1,441 cases reported amongst people aged 45 to 64, 817 in people aged from 0 to 14, 755 in those aged 65 or over and 493 cases in those aged 15 to 24.

The HPSC data also provides data on the number of Covid deaths reported nationally and by county.

51 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Ireland in the two weeks to March 15 including two deaths reported in Cork.

It brings the number of Covid-19 reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 571.