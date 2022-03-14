Pictures: Cronin Coaches mission to Ukrainian border expands

AN aid mission from Cork has grown exponentially in the seven days since Cronin Coaches decided to send supplies to the Ukrainian border to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Volunteers Noreen Coleman, Aoife Healy and Miriam Dunton sorting donated items at the bus depot. Pic: Larry Cummins

Niall Cronin said the whole aid mission sprang from a Polish driver they had who went home to volunteer when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Volunteers Sean, Ella and John Quirke, transport manager and Niall Cronin, Cronin Coaches at the bus depot.Pic: Larry Cummins

Mr Cronin said they initially intended to send one bus of supplies but will now have three articulated trucks with aid, along with a bus that will be returning with 40 women and children.

Items ready at the bus depot.Pic: Larry Cummins

The refugees returning with the aid mission will spend two nights at the Kingsley Hotel before being picked up by their host families, all vetted and arranged by Cronin Coaches.

#SafeHarbourForUkraine volunteers packing items at Cronin's Coaches, Mallow Road, Cork for delivery in the aid convoy leaving on Tuesday. Pic: Larry Cummins

“The response we have had since we came up with the idea of helping out has been phenomenal. It’s overwhelming. Dennehy’s in Limerick are sending an articulated truck and Quinn Coaches in Newry another. It’s just mad.”

Mr Cronin, who is a third-generation Cronin at the company that has been operating since 1957, said they were putting all vital supplies on the coach, such as medical supplies, kids clothes, and blankets, with everything else being put in the trucks.”

Volunteers Siobhan O'Riordan, Claire Collins, Yvonne O'Neill and Aoife Healy getting items ready at the bus depot.Pic: Larry Cummins

Mr Cronin said after two years of the pandemic St Patrick’s weekend was the relaunch of their touring operations and as operations manager it was unheard of for him to be out of the country.

(front) Alan Lynch with bedding and towels being loaded onto the bus coach.Pic: Larry Cummins

The aid mission is leaving tomorrow at 3pm.