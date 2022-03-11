'It's a huge blow to the community': Iconic northside landmark in ruins

More to follow

AN iconic church landmark in Gurranabraher came tumbling off the building's roof last night amidst heavy winds, causing damage to both the structure and the church's roof.

The Church of the Ascension initially suffered damage to its rooftop cross during last month's series of storms, which brought wind gusts of over 100km/hour to Cork City.

It was believed that the cladding around the 15ft-high cross, which was erected in 1962, was weakened and bent during Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, causing the cross to tilt.

Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and secured the cross and services had resumed in the church.

Speaking with The Echo, Cork City Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said heavy winds seemed to have knocked the cross from its cladding last night.

"The increased winds in the last couple of days probably took its toll and it came down overnight," Cllr Fitzgerald said.

"It's a landmark in ruins. It's an awful shame.

"Thankfully, no one was injured and it happened during the night when nobody was around. I understand that it's being assessed today and a further decision will be made."

Mr Fitzgerald said the roof of the church had also been damaged by the impact.

"The problem is that when it was falling it damaged the roof, which was only refurbished recently," he said.

"So, that's a huge blow to the community and the parishioners who had fundraised for that."

A GoFundMe page was set up by parish secretary Wendy Murphy after Storm Franklin to help pay for the restoration of the cross, which raised nearly €5,000.

Speaking with The Echo at the time, parish priest, Very Rev Tomás Walsh SMA, said the donations would be a great help.

“We’ve had a huge amount of people sympathising with us,” Fr Walsh said.

“They all have a story of the cross."

Cork City Councillor Kenneth O'Flynn added: "People of the area love this landmark and have been very generous with the ongoing fundraiser for the church".