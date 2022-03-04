Sanctuary Runners co-ordinating 'Run for Ukraine' this weekend 

The Sanctuary Runners, a solidarity-through-sport initiative established in Cork in 2018, has teamed up with some of Ireland’s leading sporting organisations to coordinate a ‘Run For Ukraine’ this Saturday.

The virtual run initiative is asking people to run, jog or walk any distance, anywhere at any time on March 5 wearing the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and raise funds for the humanitarian relief effort.

Athletics Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Swim Ireland, the IRFU and Rowing Ireland are all promoting the event within their organisations and online.

Sports clubs, companies, schools, choirs and third-level institutions in Ireland have committed to doing their bit on Saturday and the initiative has also received the support of the European Commission which has shared details of the run on their social media channels.

Those who participate are asked to post an image of their efforts and post to social media using the hashtag #RunForUkraine.

They are also asked, where possible, to donate to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal by visiting https://www.redcross.ie/latest-appeals/ukraine-crisis-appeal/.

CEO and Founder of the Sanctuary Runners, Graham Clifford, said: “We felt the need to do something, to use running as a way to bring people together to support Ukraine. Many people feel helpless as the horrific scenes of Russian invasion play out on our television screens.

“We have Ukrainian friends and members in the Sanctuary Runners and we want to show our solidarity with them and all fleeing Ukraine and those remaining behind.”

CEO of Athletics Ireland, Hamish Adams, said: "We stand in solidarity with our fellow athletes, club members and friends from Ukraine who are facing far greater challenges than just disruptions to their training and competition but are in fear of their lives and the lives of their loved ones.

"We encourage all Athletics Ireland Clubs and members to support this Saturday’s ‘Run For Ukraine’.”