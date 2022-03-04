HPV vaccine now available at Boots store in Cork city

A new service launched by Boots Ireland is offering the HPV vaccine to customers at the Half Moon Street store in Cork city.

The new service, launched in February, is available to customers who are not covered by the national immunisation programme.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of more than 100 viruses that causes one in 20 cancers worldwide.

Most people will contract HPV at some stage in their lives, with it being most common amongst people in their late teens and early 20s. Each year in Ireland HPV causes more than 400 cases of cancer in both men and women.

Pharmacist at the Half Moon Street store in the city, Francesca Fata, said: “The rollout of the new HPV vaccination service is an important milestone as we continue to serve our customers in the local area.

We are available to discuss any questions customers may have about the vaccine and whether it's right for them to receive. Our dedicated team will be offering this service at a time that suits our customers best.

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland said the pharmacy chain’s experience in delivering vaccinations has been “well established” through the provision of the Covd-19, flu, pneumococcal, shingles and travel vaccinations.

Managing Director of Boots Ireland Stephen Watkins said that the pharmacy chain is “incredibly proud” to announce the rollout of the HPV vaccination service in 14 of its pharmacies nationwide.

Vaccination against HPV plays an important role in the prevention of different forms of cancer amongst the male and female population and we are delighted to be able to play our part in reducing the burden that cancer can have on the individual and society.

The national HPV Vaccination Programme in Ireland aims to vaccinate all girls and boys in their first year at secondary school on an annual basis and is available free of charge.

The national programme also facilitates vaccination to men who have sex with men (MSM) up to the age of 44 through sexual health clinics.

There are, however, some people who may wish to consider vaccination against HPV, either for themselves or their children, but are outside the inclusion criteria for the national HPV vaccination programme and so can now avail of the vaccine in-store.

To avail of the service, customers will need to complete an HPV Vaccination Consultation with their doctor. This can be completed online by visiting boots.ie/hpv.

Once the consultation has been completed, customers can book an appointment in their chosen Boots pharmacy and a prescription will be sent via Healthmail ahead of the appointment.