Cork audiologist: 'Hearing loss is so much more noticeable than a hearing aid'

ONE in four people will be living with hearing loss by 2050, according to a new study by Irish hearing specialists Hidden Hearing.

The study was carried out to mark World Hearing Day 2022, which takes place today and centres around the theme of lifetime care.

Hidden Hearing’s research showed that people often neglect hearing loss treatment in Ireland, even though more than 60% of those surveyed believed it was a natural part of getting older.

Speaking with The Echo, Cork City audiologist Jim Williamson said that hearing loss would become even more prevalent in Ireland in the coming years due to modern practices.

“The world is becoming a noisier place and with the likes of insertable earphones and industrial machinery, hearing loss is becoming more prevalent,” Mr Williamson said.

“People take their ears for granted so much. It’s so easy to damage your ears and noise doesn’t have to be so loud that it causes pain to cause damage.

“It’s important to watch out for the warnings on your phone that tell you when audio levels are reaching dangerous levels and wear earmuffs if you’re in a nosy environment like when using a lawnmower.”

Less stigma around hearing aids

Mr Williamson added that the good news about earphones getting smaller is that hearing aids are also becoming less noticeable, which has reduced the stigma around them.

“Hearing instruments used to be big bulky things but nowadays we have invisible ones,” Mr Williamson said.

“And wearing hearing instruments has become so much more acceptable because of the gadgets people now wear, like AirPods. No one bats an eyelid anymore.”

Of those surveyed by Hidden Hearing, hearing aid wearers were three times happier than those with untreated hearing loss. It is recommended that those aged 50 and over get their hearing tested every year.

“It’s important even for people under the age of 50. If you feel your hearing is slightly down, it could be as simple as a wax build-up. If you have any concerns whatsoever book a health check. It’s all free of charge,” Mr Williamson said.

“Hearing loss is so much more noticeable than a hearing aid.”