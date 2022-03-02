Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 12:06

Open call for designs for new 'EcoLab' for Cork's Tramore Valley Park

The KinShip EcoLab Competition is an open call to design an experimental and innovative temporary structure of architectural importance for the popular amenity.
Architects, artists, designers, eco-builders and craftspeople from across the globe are being invited to submit design proposals for a new 'EcoLab' in Cork's Tramore Valley Park. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

ARCHITECTS, artists, designers, eco-builders and craftspeople from across the globe are being invited to submit design proposals for a new 'EcoLab' in Cork's Tramore Valley Park.

Organised by Cork City Council as part of the KinShip Project led by artists Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor, The KinShip EcoLab Competition is an open call to design an experimental and innovative temporary structure of architectural importance for the popular amenity.

"With the support of Creative Ireland, Cork City Council together with artists Lennon Taylor offers architects, artists, designers, eco-builders and craftspeople from all over the world the opportunity to create a temporary architectural structure for public gatherings and workshops at Tramore Valley Park," the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said.

Artists Lennon Taylor (Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor) of The KinShip Project, at Tramore Valley Park, Cork.  Picture: Darragh Kane
Artists Lennon Taylor (Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor) of The KinShip Project, at Tramore Valley Park, Cork.  Picture: Darragh Kane

Artists Marilyn Lennon and Seán Taylor said the designs for the EcoLab should "focus on eco-friendly and cost-effective building techniques to set an example of green building practice in Ireland and beyond". 

They added that the entries "should encourage a conversation about material provenance, construction practices, and the role of architecture in the greater climate change debate". 

The winning design must be pragmatic and easily constructible. 

It is understood that local communities may be invited to participate in the construction process where possible.

There are two stages in the competition. 

The first is a pre-qualification stage where applicants are required to submit details of their track record designing and building architectural structures, preferably with ecological materials and processes. 

Applicants will also need to demonstrate their project management skills and how they propose to construct the EcoLab. 

The deadline for submissions is March 29.

Successful shortlisted applicants will be invited into a dialogue process from April 11. The winner will be announced in June.

For further information see corkcity.ie/en/kinship/ecolab-information/

