Cork Persons of Month for February announced

THE founder of an inclusive exercise initiative that brings together Irish residents, refugees and asylum seekers has been recognised as one of the Cork Persons of the Month for February, along with the late Tony Power of Cork City Council.

Graham Clifford, who founded Sanctuary Runners, is sharing this month’s accolade along with Mr Power who died suddenly at the age of 57 in July 2021.

Sanctuary Runners, which encourages people to run together fostering solidarity, friendship and respect, was named one of Europe’s leading solidarity-through-sport movements by the European Commission in 2019.

A year later, Cork City Council won the Health and Wellbeing Innovation award at the Chamber’s Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards for its collaboration with the Sanctuary Runners.

In 2020, Cork City Council and the Sanctuary Runners won the award for ‘Best Community Sports Club in Ireland’ at the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards at Croke Park.

At the awards presentation, founder Graham Clifford recalled the help and assistance he received from the late Tony Power of Cork City Council.

“Tony really believed in what we were doing. He never said ‘no’ and always tried to push the boundaries of what we could achieve. Whether that was helping us acquire running tops, getting a street closed for a post-race celebration or entering us for national awards Tony was always there beside us.

“His input as a public servant was just intrinsic to our development and growth and his passion was inspiring.”

After Tony’s death, Sanctuary Runners lined the streets outside Cork City Hall to pay their respects.

Paul Moynihan of Cork City Council who was a colleague and friend of Tony’s, said: “Tony was a loyal and trusted colleague and we were all shocked and deeply saddened by his tragic passing. His complete absence of airs and graces helped him to connect with and build strong relations with all the communities he worked with.

“Tony never sought the limelight, but I know that he always took great personal satisfaction from his social inclusion work.”

Graham Clifford and Tony Power’s names now go forward, with the other Persons of the Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at a gala awards lunch in January 2023.