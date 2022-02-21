Motor community in mourning following death of West Cork man in rally crash  

The driver who died following an accident during Sunday’s Killarney Forest Rally has been named as Eoin McCarthy from Dunmanway in West Cork. The 22 year old is the son of well-known rally driver Liam McCarthy and his wife Nora, who live in Kildee outside Dunmanway.

Eoin succumbed to injuries he sustained when his Honda Civic went off the forest track during the fourth stage (Mount Eagle) of the event that marked the opening round of the Motorsport Ireland Forest Rally Championship.

The emergency services were deployed to the scene and Eoin was taken by ambulance to Mountcollins soccer pitch from where he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday evening. His co-driver was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital; his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Eoin (22) was the youngest of the three McCarthy siblings that also include Conor and Rachel. Their father Liam won the West Cork Rally in 2009 and is also a triple winner of the Fastnet Rally. Another of the McCarthy siblings, Conor is a regular rally competitor.

Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation into the tragedy.

The Skibbereen and District Car Club, of whom Eoin was a club member, posted: “The Skibbereen and District Car Club would like to extend its sincere condolences to Eoin's parents, Liam and Nora, his brother Conor and sister Rachel along with Eoin’s extended family and friends.

"Eoin was continuing a strong family tradition following in the footsteps of his dad Liam, who is a former triple winner of the Fastnet Rally, our premier event.

"Conor competes in our events and participated in the recent Galway International Rally and Eoin was looking forward to competing in events throughout the country.”

The directors and members of Cork Motor Club have also extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to Eoin’s family and friends.

A statement added,

“The club would also like to extend our thoughts to all in Killarney and District Motor Club and the officials and medical personnel, who attended the scene and to Eoin’s co-driver, Daniel O’Brien.”

Eoin is mourned by his parents Liam and Nora (nee O’Driscoll), his brother Conor and sister Rachel and is sadly missed by his loving family, Conor’s girlfriend Maeve, aunts, uncles, gran-aunts, gran-uncles, cousins, work colleagues at Wesco and a large circle of friends.