Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 15:00

Farmers are at 'crisis point': IFA members protest outside Dunnes Stores in Cork 

Farmers say that escalating costs have led to a 'severe loss making situation' for many famers.
Pig, poultry and horticulture farmers attended the Cork protest, which was also attended by the IFA president, Tim Cullinan. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Mary Corcoran

Farmers in Cork have been holding a protest outside Dunnes Stores in Bishopstown today to highlight their concerns over what they describe as the “failure of the retail sector to give price increases to suppliers to address cost increases at farm level.” 

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) President Tim Cullinan said that escalating costs had led to "a severe loss-making situation for many farmers”

He said that poultry and pig farmers, along with many horticulture growers, were “at crisis point” and warned that “without an immediate increase in returns, these sectors cannot continue without casualties.” 

The IFA met with a number of retailers in recent weeks to discuss the issue and is seeking a meeting with Dunnes Stores to highlight its concerns. 

IFA members have been protesting outside two Dunnes Stores locations today- in Bishopstown in Cork and in Monaghan to highlight the issue.

Mr Cullinan said "the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors are in meltdown."

The IFA President claimed the Government’s inaction on retail legislation to introduce the long-promised Food Ombudsman has left farmers without any power in the food chain.

