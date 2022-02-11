Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

Tree planted in memory of Cork's 9/11 victims

Cork-born Ruth Clifford McCourt was taking four-year-old daughter Juliana on a holiday to Disneyland on September 11, 2001, when their flight was hijacked.
Tess Hogan, President Soroptimist International Cork; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, and family members, Mark and John Clifford, pictured at the Marina Park, Cork, on the centenary occasion of Soroptimist International Republic Of Ireland for the unveiling of a plaque and the planting of an oak tree in memory of Ruth and Juliana Clifford McCourt, from nearby Blackrock Road, who were tragically killed in the September 11th 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, New York. The official ceremony was performed by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

John Bohane

“IN 100 years time, that tree will still be there and their memory will live on,” said the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher after the unveiling of a plaque and an oak tree was planted in the New Marina Park in memory of Ruth and Juliana Clifford McCourt.

Instead of going to Los Angeles, terrorists hijacked the plane and flew it into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, the second of two to strike the Twin Towers.

Juliana was one of eight children murdered by 19 terrorists in the co-ordinated aeroplane attacks that crashed into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington DC.

Soroptimist International is celebrating its centenary year and as part of their celebrations, they are taking part in the centenary tree planting project.

Family members Linda Clifford, &amp; Zara Daly, pictured at the Marina Park, Cork, on the centenary occasion of Soroptimist International Republic Of Ireland for the unveiling of a plaque and the planting of an oak tree in memory of Ruth and Juliana Clifford McCourt, from nearby Blackrock Road, who were tragically killed in the September 11th 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, New York. The official ceremony was performed by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO
The Cork Soroptimist Club wanted their four-and-a-half-foot oak tree to be planted in the New Marina Park in memory of Ruth and Juliana Clifford McCourt so that Cork people can enjoy the tree for many years to come and remember Ruth and Juliana.

The official ceremony was performed by the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher who said he was honoured to attend the event.

“It was an honour to unveil it as Lord Mayor. It was organised by the Soroptimist Society of Ireland and their regional and national president were present. We planted the oak tree next to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in honour of Ruth and Juliana Clifford McCourt.

“Ruth came from Ballintemple and she used to play around the Old Showgrounds as a child,” he said.

Cllr Kelleher said it was a “poignant” event. “It is important to remember these events. Members of their families were also present and it was a poignant event. They had plans to hold this event on the 20th anniversary last September but couldn’t due to restrictions. We planted an oak tree as they only get big and strong. In 100 years’ time, that tree will still be there and their memory will live on.”

