Breaking: All 'golfgate' charges dismissed

A judge has dismissed charges against all the defendants in a trial related to an Oireachtas Golf Society event.

Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish, 55, former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy, 75, John Sweeney, 60, and his son James Sweeney, 32, who own the Station House Hotel, had been accused of illegally holding the event in August 2020.

All four faced a single charge that they organised an event that contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The alleged offence related to a dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway, which was attended by 81 people.