My Weekend: Work never really stops... but we love a lazy Sunday morning

It’s been a big few years. I joined Cork Craft and Design, a fantastic cooperative for local crafts, when I had the idea of creating artistic platters and bowls to complement your table.
With help from them, and the Local Enterprise Office, Charlie Mahon Ceramics Pottery was launched in 2017. I started with the “Mac” mackerel design, and things went from there.
While it was a challenge, I think Covid was good for Irish craft in some ways — with supply chain issues, people realised they needed to support local and everyone wants lovely things to make their home their haven.
2021 was a great year — we moved to a new (dry!) studio and opened a stall in the English Market. We are delighted to get the stall there; we’re surrounded each day by fine craft, fine food and Cork humour… our perfect fit!
In 2022 we’re looking forward to taking on staff and I’m off to Italy, hopefully! I’ve been picked to represent Irish ceramics in the Argilla Italia International Ceramics Festival (September).
I really enjoyed developing these ideas. My partner and wife Elmarie — aka Ellie — works with me on building the brand and oversees the business side.
We’re a local company — I’m not into competing with mass-produced pottery from China. Each piece is unique, handmade and hand painted here in Cork, and a ‘one off’ to be used every day. I sign each and every one. I hope my cups and plates add a splash of colour and joy to the everyday — like that precious first cup of tea or that special slice of homemade cake with a friend.
We love a lazy Sunday morning when we can — we get all the papers, spread them out over the table, and then relax over a long breakfast.
I love an informal platter buffet. We pick it up at the market: On The Pig’s Back for meats, pates and cheeses; the Real Olive Co for olives, goats’ cheeses and olive oil; and, of course, Mr Bell’s for some spice.
I’d love to try the Glass Curtain on MacCurtain Street. I hear it’s spectacular — and right next door to Cask, a favourite of ours.
I’m also working on a series of one-off framed pieces based on my sketches from the early 90’s. If you’d like to see these, or any of our collections, pop into to us at our stall in the English Market.
I use white earthenware clay and my own (secret!) recipe of glazes to create colourful, fun pieces that are microwave and dishwasher-safe. I hope they bring a smile each time and create lovely centrepieces for your feasts.
You can visit us at the studio in Little Island, by appointment, or pop into our stall in the English Market.
We currently open Mondays, and Thursday through Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm — check our social media for the most up-to-date hours.
- See https://www.charliemahon.com/
- You can contact Charlie at
charlie@charliemahon.com or at 087 298 7703
- See our new designs on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/charlie
mahonceramics/
- Follow our news on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Charlie
MahonCeramics/