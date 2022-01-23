Russia to conduct naval exercise off Cork coast

A RUSSIAN naval exercise off the Cork and Kerry coast has been planned for early February.

The planned activity was among a number of concerns raised with the Russian authorities by the Department of Foreign Affairs, headed by Cork TD, Minister Simon Coveney.

A spokesperson said the Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of planned Russian naval exercises off the south-west coast of Ireland in early February.

The exercises are due to take place around 240km off the south-west coast and within Ireland’s 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ) but not in Ireland’s territorial waters, said the spokesperson for the department.

“Under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, states are entitled to carry out naval exercises in another state’s EEZ,” said the spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“The Irish Aviation Authority were informed of the exercise via standard procedures.

“In light of the current political and security environment in Europe, the Department of Foreign Affairs has raised a number of concerns with the Russian authorities and discussions will continue.”

In a statement, the Irish Aviation Authority said the safety of Irish airspace will not be compromised by the Russian navy artillery test.