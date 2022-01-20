Cork couple who met at Kent Station take a trip down memory lane on their wedding day

A Cork couple whose love story began at Kent Station revisited the station on their wedding day today.

It was back in 2019, after a 15 mile road race taking them from Cork to Cobh, that Aisling Devitt and Donncha Long locked eyes as they sat across from each other on the train service from Cobh to Cork.

Bride and groom Aisling Devitt and Donncha Long return to Kent Station Cork to celebrate their wedding after first meeting on the Cork to Cobh train in 2019. Picture: David Creedon

Over two years later, the happy couple stopped by Kent Station to take a few photos in the place where their love story began.

“Going back to the train station on the day we get married means the world to me,” Aisling said.

Bride and groom Aisling Devitt and Donncha Long return to Kent Station Cork to celebrate their wedding after first meeting on the Cork to Cobh train in 2019. Picture: David Creedon

“The race started outside the train station on the day, and we ran all the way to Cobh.

“Donncha says he spotted me for the first time outside Cork train station and when I walked into Cobh train station, he saw me again and made it his mission to sit across from me”.

Bride and groom Aisling Devitt and Donncha Long welcomed by station manager Ray Foley on their return to Kent Station in Cork to celebrate their wedding after first meeting on the Cork to Cobh train in 2019. Picture: David Creedon

Kent Station Manager, Raymond Foley, was on hand to congratulate the newlyweds and present them with a small token on their special day.

In a statement, Iarnród Éireann said it wished the newly married couple every happiness for the future.